Bryan Cristante News: Good showing in Lecce game

Cristante had three shots (zero on goal), two interceptions and one chance created and won one tackle in Sunday's 1-0 win against Lecce.

Cristante put together a well-rounded stat line and paced his club in attempts along with Donyell Malen, but he wasn't clutch. He has fired at least one shot in seven consecutive tilts, amassing 15 attempts (one on target), scoring and assisting once and adding six chances created and 10 tackles (five won) during that stretch. Additionally, this marked his sixth straight appearance with one or more clearances, for a total of 10.