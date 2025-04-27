Bryan Cristante News: Gritty in Inter contest

Cristante won three of six tackles and had one shot (zero on goal), three clearances and two crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Inter Milan.

Cristante was picked over Leandro Paredes to partner with Manu Kone in the midfield and did his job on both ends, especially in the defensive phase. He has averaged one cross and one shot per game in the last five matches (four stars), adding 11 tackles (four won), two key passes and four clearances.