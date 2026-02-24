Bryan Cristante News: Two goal contributions in win

Cristante scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and three chances created in Sunday's 3-0 win against Cremonese.

Cristante's header opened the scoring Sunday before he assisted Roma's second goal with a flick-on into the box in their 3-0 drubbing of Cremonese. The midfielder's three chances created matched a team-high and did not dissuade him from contributing five tackles (two won) and one interception to the clean sheet effort across his 90 minutes of play. Cristante's goal contributions Sunday mark his first goal or assist in 17 appearances (15 starts) across all competitions.