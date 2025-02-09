Fantasy Soccer
Bryan Cristante News: Will miss Parma game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Cristante generated two shots (zero on goal), two tackles (zero won) and two interceptions and was booked for the fifth time this season in Sunday's 1-0 win against Venezia.

Cristante didn't rack up stats while filling in for Leandro Paredes (rest) and will sit out the next Serie A game due to yellow-card accumulation. The starter and Manu Kone (suspension) will be available next Sunday.

