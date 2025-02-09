Bryan Cristante News: Will miss Parma game

Cristante generated two shots (zero on goal), two tackles (zero won) and two interceptions and was booked for the fifth time this season in Sunday's 1-0 win against Venezia.

Cristante didn't rack up stats while filling in for Leandro Paredes (rest) and will sit out the next Serie A game due to yellow-card accumulation. The starter and Manu Kone (suspension) will be available next Sunday.