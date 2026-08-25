Bryan Cristante News: Works hard in Fiorentina bout

Cristante registered four tackles (two won), four clearances and two interceptions and created one scoring chance in Monday's 4-0 victory against Fiorentina.

Cristante was significantly more noticeable in the back than in the final third and was instrumental in stifling the opponents. His tasks vary depending on who his midfield partner is. He scored and assisted twice last season, logging 54 shots (nine on target), 30 chances created and 86 tackles.