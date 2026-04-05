Bryan Gil Injury: Fit for play

Gil (knee) is an option for Monday's match against Villarreal, according to manager Michel, per Joel Sebastian of Marca.

Gil is going to be an option in the return match from the international break, recovering from a knee injury after around a month out. This is good news for the club after three games out, as he has recently been a starter when fit. He will look to return to that spot immediately, starting in 17 of his 23 appearances while recording three assists, still without a goal.