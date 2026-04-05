Bryan Gil headshot

Bryan Gil Injury: Fit for play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Gil (knee) is an option for Monday's match against Villarreal, according to manager Michel, per Joel Sebastian of Marca.

Gil is going to be an option in the return match from the international break, recovering from a knee injury after around a month out. This is good news for the club after three games out, as he has recently been a starter when fit. He will look to return to that spot immediately, starting in 17 of his 23 appearances while recording three assists, still without a goal.

Bryan Gil
Girona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Gil See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Gil See More
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 18th
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 18th
Author Image
Jack Burkart
September 17, 2024
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 15
SOC
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 15
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
December 4, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 10, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 9, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 1, 2023