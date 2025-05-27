Bryan Gil Injury: Returns to Tottenham

Gil returns to Tottenham after the end of his loan spell with Girona, the club announced.

Gil joined Girona on loan for the 2024-25 season and featured in 31 games across all competitions, contributing to three goals and three assists before suffering a season-ending knee injury that required surgery. He will look to recover in time for the beginning of the season with the Spurs. That said, it remains unclear if he will be integrated into the roster or loaned again.