Bryan Gil Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Gil (undisclosed) won't be an option for Saturday's clash against Levante, the club posted.
Gil is dealing with an undisclosed issue and won't be available for Saturday's clash against Levante. It's a significant setback for Girona, as he has been a locked-in starter in the attacking line for the Catalan side. His absence will force a shake-up in the starting XI, with Claudio Echeverri emerging as the most likely option to step in on the left wing while he remains sidelined.
