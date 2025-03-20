Bryan Gil Injury: Surgery confirmed

Gil (knee) has undergone surgery and will start his four to five month downtime for recovery, according to his club.

Gil has met the worst case scenario when it comes to his injury, as it was already known he would likely miss the rest of the season but it has been confirmed after he received surgery Thursday. He will remain out four to five months due to the injury according to the club, so he way just be in a race to be fit for the start of next campaign, hoping this doesn't affect any minutes he could of received after returning to Tottenham.