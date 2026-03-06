Bryan Gil Injury: Will miss multiple weeks
Gil has been diagnosed with a partial tear of an internal ligament in his right knee and will be sidelined for around four to six weeks, the club announced Friday.
Gil had already been ruled out for Saturday's match against Levante, but the injury will be more complicated than initially expected. The timeline means Gil can't suffer any setbacks if he's going to play before the end of the 2025/26 season.
