Bryan Gil headshot

Bryan Gil Injury: Will miss multiple weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Gil has been diagnosed with a partial tear of an internal ligament in his right knee and will be sidelined for around four to six weeks, the club announced Friday.

Gil had already been ruled out for Saturday's match against Levante, but the injury will be more complicated than initially expected. The timeline means Gil can't suffer any setbacks if he's going to play before the end of the 2025/26 season.

Bryan Gil
Girona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Gil See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Gil See More
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 18th
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 18th
Author Image
Jack Burkart
September 17, 2024
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 15
SOC
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 15
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
December 4, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 10, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 9, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 1, 2023