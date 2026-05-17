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Bryan Gil Injury: Withdraws after discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 2:48pm

Gil was forced off in the 56th minute of Sunday's clash against Atletico Madrid after feeling discomfort.

Gil was lively throughout his time on the pitch, registering three shots before requesting to come off in the 56th minute after feeling discomfort. The winger had started the last two games and will now be assessed to determine the severity of the issue ahead of the crucial relegation battle against Elche. Should he fail to recover in time Viktor Tsygankov is likely to return to his usual position on the right.

Bryan Gil
Girona
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