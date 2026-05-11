Bryan Gil News: Back from suspension
Gil is eligible for upcoming contests after serving his one-game ban in Monday's match against Rayo.
Gil has been relegated to a limited role in the final stretch of the season, but he may at least get some minutes on the field now that he's available. The talented winger achieved his last goal contribution in La Liga play in November, when he provided a pair of assists. He'll look for some opportunities in the contention with Joel Roca and Thomas Lemar.
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