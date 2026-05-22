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Bryan Gil News: Fit for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Gil (neck) is fit and not listed on the injury report after the apparent discomfort that forced him off in the 56th minute of Sunday's clash against Atletico Madrid proved to be nothing serious.

Gil had raised some concern after requesting to come off mid-match, but his absence from the injury report ahead of Saturday's season finale against Elche is a clean bill of health confirming there is no lasting issue. The winger should compete for a starting role in the front line for the crucial relegation battle as Girona look to secure their top-flight survival on the final day.

Bryan Gil
Girona
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