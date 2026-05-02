Bryan Gil headshot

Bryan Gil News: Suspended one game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Gil will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.

Gil picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for the clash against Rayo Vallecano on May 11. The forward has been only a bench option recently, therefore his absence won't impact the starting XI of the Catalans.

Bryan Gil
Girona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Gil See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Gil See More
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 18th
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 18th
Author Image
Jack Burkart
September 17, 2024
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 15
SOC
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 15
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
December 4, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 10, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 9, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 1, 2023