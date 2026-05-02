Bryan Gil News: Suspended one game
Gil will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.
Gil picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for the clash against Rayo Vallecano on May 11. The forward has been only a bench option recently, therefore his absence won't impact the starting XI of the Catalans.
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