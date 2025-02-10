Bryan Gil News: Woeful display in loss

Gil generated one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 defeat versus Athletic. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 63rd minute.

Gil had a day to forget in Girona's 3-0 loss to Athletic on Saturday. In 67 minutes played, he made an error that led to a goal for the home side, did not create a chance in the match, lost three of his five duels, and had just three touches in the opposition's box. Gil has had a difficult run of form lately, notching just one goal contribution in Girona's last 12 matches. Still, his starting spot on the left wing seems to be secure, and hopefully he can bounce back when they host Getafe this Friday.