Bryan Gonzalez Injury: Doubtful for Toluca game

Gonzalez is working on his recovery from an ankle discomfort that puts his participation in the eighth Clausura 2026 round at risk, Jesus Bernal of ESPN reported Tuesday.

Gonzalez is not ruled out yet as the team expects him to progress favorably in upcoming days. He has logged all possible minutes of the current campaign, so his absence or playing time management would be a significant concern, with other players on the squad not fitting as well as him in a wing-back role. Still, the viable scenarios if Gonzalez fails to recover include the deployment of one of the young wingers Hugo Camberos or Jonathan Padilla, and the more defensive alternative of Miguel Tapias.