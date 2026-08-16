Bryan Gonzalez Injury: Expected to miss 3-4 weeks
Gonzalez (muscular) is dealing with a minor injury, and his absence could extend for only 3-4 weeks, per Juan Manuel Figueroa of Medio Tiempo.
Gonzalez picked up the injury during a Leagues Cup match earlier in August, and his absence was covered by Hugo Camberos during the first league game he missed. The first-choice wing-back will likely remain sidelined for a couple more contests if his recovery goes as expected. Prior to the injury, he had made 48 consecutive league starts, highlighting his importance for the club.
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