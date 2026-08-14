Bryan Gonzalez Injury: Suffers muscle injury

Gonzalez sustained a muscular problem following his forced exit in the last Leagues Cup match, ESPN reported Thursday.

Gonzalez was stretchered off during the first half of his team's victory over Seattle, and his status is now unclear ahead of future fixtures. In fact, the wing-back could miss a few games due to this issue, with Hugo Camberos and Miguel Gomez offering potential replacements depending on whether the team favors attacking or defensive presence on the left flank. In any case, this is an important setback for a team that is in poor form and would now lose a regular starter.