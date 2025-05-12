Bryan Gonzalez News: Active going forward in loss

Gonzalez registered one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 loss against América. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 61st minute.

Pachuca didn't have a lot of answers on offense in this match, but Gonzalez was one of the few reliable performers despite playing as a left-back. A regular for Pachuca all season long, he should continue in that role during the 2025/26 season unless he's transferred to another club.