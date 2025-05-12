Fantasy Soccer
Bryan Gonzalez headshot

Bryan Gonzalez News: Active going forward in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Gonzalez registered one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 loss against América. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 61st minute.

Pachuca didn't have a lot of answers on offense in this match, but Gonzalez was one of the few reliable performers despite playing as a left-back. A regular for Pachuca all season long, he should continue in that role during the 2025/26 season unless he's transferred to another club.

Bryan Gonzalez
Pachuca
