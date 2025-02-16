Fantasy Soccer
Bryan Gonzalez News: Back in starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2025 at 4:28pm

Gonzalez (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup Sunday versus Pumas.

Gonzalez's return is great news for a Tuzos side that is missing several of its usual defenders. The left-back is averaging 1.2 shots, 0.8 chances created, 2.4 clearances and 1.6 interceptions per game this year. He had been replaced by Alonso Aceves, but both of them are present in Sunday's lineup with the injured Andres Micolta (knee) and suspended Eduardo Bauermann sidelined.

