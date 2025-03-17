Fantasy Soccer
Bryan Gonzalez headshot

Bryan Gonzalez News: Busy in win over Xolos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Gonzalez registered two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Tijuana.

Gonzalez regained his usual spot after serving a one-match suspension and did a good all-around job Sunday, posting a variety of defensive stats in addition to a team-high seven duels won. He has made more than two tackles in each of his last five matches played. However, he's yet to score or assist this year despite being an offensive-minded full-back.

Bryan Gonzalez
Pachuca
