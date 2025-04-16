Bryan Gonzalez News: Defensive effort in draw

Gonzalez registered one shot (one on goal), five clearances, one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 0-0 draw against Tigres.

Gonzalez made a limited impact outside of his five clearances, which tied for the most on the team against Tigres. The left-back returned from a one-match suspension, pushing Alonso Aceves back to a central spot and Gustavo Cabral to the bench. After 13 games played in the current campaign, Gonzalez's most outstanding numbers are his 14 shots (seven on goal), 39 clearances, 33 tackles and 20 interceptions.