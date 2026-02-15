Bryan Gonzalez News: Four shots Saturday

Gonzalez generated four shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win against América.

Gonzalez recorded four shots in Saturday's win, just his second time this season with four or more, but he failed to record a shot on target in his third consecutive match. He added one chance created on the attack. He also recorded his sixth clean sheet of the campaign as he contributed four clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.