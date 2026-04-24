Bryan Gonzalez News: Limited impact in draw
Gonzalez recorded four shots (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Club Necaxa.
Gonzalez was a steady playmaking threat on the left wing, and his crossing ability turned out to be a huge component of Guadalajara's attack. The former Pachuca star should remain a reliable two-way threat, contributing with crosses and defensive numbers in his left wing-back role.
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