Bryan Gonzalez News: Logs assist in loss

Gonzalez made an assist and sent in two crosses (one accurate) during Saturday's 4-1 loss against Tigres.

Gonzalez assisted Daniel Aguirre for Chivas' lone goal in the 25th minute but couldn't do much afterwards, which ultimately led him to be subbed off midway through the second frame. Still, this was the third assist over the last five starts for the full-back, who'll hope to carry this momentum into the decisive stretch of the tournament.