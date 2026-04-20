Bryan Gonzalez News: Nets brace in win

Gonzalez scored two goals off three shots (two on target) and sent in five crosses (one accurate) during Saturday's 5-0 win over Puebla.

Gonzalez found a lot of space inside the opposition's box from the left and that led him to score one each half for what was his first career Liga MX brace. With six goals and five assists over 34 starts, the full-back is enjoying a breakout campaign and became one of the league's premier players at his position.