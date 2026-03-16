Bryan Gonzalez News: Provides assist in victory

Gonzalez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win over Santos.

Gonzalez had an outstanding performance on the left flank, delivering all three of his team's accurate crosses and setting up Ricardo Marin with a low ball in stoppage time against the Laguneros. The wide man also contributed to a clean sheet and increased his season totals to 33 clearances, 10 interceptions and 19 tackles across 10 starts. In terms of direct contributions, he has now tallied two assists this year.