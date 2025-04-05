Bryan Gonzalez News: Receives red card Saturday

Gonzalez was sent off with a straight red card in stoppage time during Saturday's 1-0 win over America.

Gonzalez denied the opposition a big scoring opportunity by committing a foul, which cost him a suspension for the next match at Necaxa. Thus, his next chance to appear will come April 15 versus Tigres. The left-back has completed almost all minutes on the field when available, producing mostly through passes and defensive stats this season. His absence could be covered by Alonso Aceves moving from the middle to a wide position in the back line, with Gustavo Cabral and Eduardo Bauermann occupying the central spots.