Bryan Gonzalez News: Scores, assists in win

Gonzalez scored a goal off two shots (both on target) and made an assist during Saturday's 3-2 win over Monterrey.

Gonzalez was key for his side to win all three points here as he assisted Jose Castillo Perez for the goal that doubled their lead just after halftime and then scored himself the third goal with a spectacular long-range finish in the 55th minute. With four goals and four assists over 31 starts, the versatile full-back is enjoying a breakout campaign and converted himself into a high-end fantasy asset.