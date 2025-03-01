Bryan Gonzalez News: Sent off Saturday

Gonzalez received a red card during Saturday's 2-2 draw against FC Juarez.

Gonzalez's defensive effort was overshadowed by a foul that earned him the red card during the second half of the match. The wide player is now suspended for the upcoming clash with Mazatlan, ending his run of four consecutive starts, after which he'll be eligible to return March 16 versus Tijuana. Alonso Aceves is the only other member of the squad who has played at left-back this season, so he could cover Gonzalez's absence with either Gustavo Cabral or Jorge Berlanga introduced in the central zone.