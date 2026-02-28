Bryan Gonzalez headshot

Bryan Gonzalez News: Starts Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Gonzalez (ankle) is part of Chivas' starting lineup for the weekend clash against Toluca.

Gonzalez avoided a complex issue as expected, retaining his spot as the Rojiblancos' undisputed left wing-back. He'll look to remain busy on the flank and could be reliable for a variety of defensive stats, having posted multiple clearances in each of his last three outings. Additionally, the wide player has delivered one assist so far in seven Clausura matches.

Bryan Gonzalez
Guadalajara
More Stats & News
