Bryan Gonzalez News: Starts Saturday
Gonzalez (ankle) is part of Chivas' starting lineup for the weekend clash against Toluca.
Gonzalez avoided a complex issue as expected, retaining his spot as the Rojiblancos' undisputed left wing-back. He'll look to remain busy on the flank and could be reliable for a variety of defensive stats, having posted multiple clearances in each of his last three outings. Additionally, the wide player has delivered one assist so far in seven Clausura matches.
