Bryan Ikemefuna Okoh Injury: Picks up ligament injury
Okoh left Sunday's 2-1 win over Nice after sustaining a physical blow, about which manager Christophe Pelissier commented "For Bryan, it appears to be a sprain of the lateral collateral ligament. We'll see on the scans tomorrow".
Okoh's fitness is now a major concern ahead of the season finale against Lille after he abandoned Sunday's match in the 13th minute. The center-back is a regular contributor and has even found the net three times over a string of 12 league starts, so his absence could be felt in a squad that may turn to Clement Akpa in his place. However, the full extent of the problem is still unknown.
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