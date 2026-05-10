Bryan Ikemefuna Okoh Injury: Picks up ligament injury

Okoh left Sunday's 2-1 win over Nice after sustaining a physical blow, about which manager Christophe Pelissier commented "For Bryan, it appears to be a sprain of the lateral collateral ligament. We'll see on the scans tomorrow".

Okoh's fitness is now a major concern ahead of the season finale against Lille after he abandoned Sunday's match in the 13th minute. The center-back is a regular contributor and has even found the net three times over a string of 12 league starts, so his absence could be felt in a squad that may turn to Clement Akpa in his place. However, the full extent of the problem is still unknown.