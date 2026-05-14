Bryan Ikemefuna Okoh Injury: Suffers ACL injury

Okoh has been confirmed with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, ending not only his season but also ruling him out for a significant portion of the 2026/27 campaign, according to coach Christophe Pelissier, per Lyonne Republicaine.

Okoh had initially been assessed with a suspected lateral collateral ligament sprain after being forced off in the 13th minute of Sunday's win over Nice, but the subsequent examination delivered the worst possible news. The center-back had been a revelation since joining in the winter transfer window, ending the season with three goals, 13 tackles, 27 interceptions and 76 clearances across 13 Ligue 1 appearances and providing the defensive stability Auxerre had been lacking. His absence is a devastating blow for a club heading into a must-win final fixture against Lille with their Ligue 1 survival on the line.