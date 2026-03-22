Bryan Ikemefuna Okoh News: Brace in start

Okoh scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Brest.

It is rare for a center-back to log two goals in a game, and Okoh's case is more surprising considering he had not scored any this season before Saturday's game. At the very least, he is expected to have regular opportunities to score moving forward. Since mid-February, Okoh has started each of Auxerre's six games, a span in which he not only logged two goals but also recorded 31 clearances, 15 interceptions and eight blocks.