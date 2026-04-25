Bryan Ikemefuna Okoh News: Grabs late goal
Okoh scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Lyon.
Okoh put some pressure on Lyon with his late goal but eventually Auxerre ran out of time in an attempt to grab a point. Okoh should have opportunities to slip past Angers' defense in the next match, as the team has conceded 43 goals across 31 domestic contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now