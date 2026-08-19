Bryan Lasme Injury: Facing extended absence

Lasme suffered a calf muscle injury and is set to be sidelined for an extended period, with no firm timeline given, according to WAZ.

Lasme's setback comes at a difficult time despite having scored a few goals during preseason, with the recurring nature of his fitness issues making him one of the more disappointing stories of recent weeks at Schalke. Coach Miron Muslic places heavy value on player availability, an area where Lasme has already run into trouble more than once. Lasme is expected to face an uphill battle to reclaim a role up front given the competition already in place from Junior Adamu, Edin Dzeko and Moussa Sylla. His extended absence only adds to the depth chart pressure he was already facing before this latest injury.