Bryan Mbeumo headshot

Bryan Mbeumo Injury: Assists, limps off Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 1:50pm

Mbeumo delivered an assist before leaving with an apparent physical issue during Monday's meeting with Everton.

Mbeumo didn't have a perfect outing as he missed some clear chances, but he delivered the pass that led to Benjamin Sesko's opener in the 71st minute of this game. After that, the Cameroonian picked up a blow and was unable to stay on the field in the 78th minute. Given that he was deployed as a central striker, the natural options to take his place if the issue is serious could be Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee.

Bryan Mbeumo
Manchester United
More Stats & News
