Bryan Mbeumo News: Active in Sunday's loss

Mbeumo generated four shots (one on goal), 11 crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur.

Although he and his side were kept out of Spurs' net Sunday, Mbeumo was very active in the loss. He recorded 11 crosses -- his second most in a match this season -- and set a season high with six corners. He also recorded four shots for the sixth time this season and created one chance, something he has done in all but two matches this season. He added two interceptions and three clearances as he played the full 90 minutes in his 13 consecutive match.