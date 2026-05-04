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Bryan Mbeumo News: Big volume with no contributions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Mbeumo had four shots (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Liverpool.

Mbeumo's poor form in front of net continued Sunday, though he's truly doing everything he can. He added four shots and six crosses, and while those were largely wayward, it's still significant volume. The forward will hope to continue this volume and turn it into consistent goal contributions to close the campaign.

Bryan Mbeumo
Manchester United
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