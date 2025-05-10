Bryan Mbeumo News: Logs assist No. 7

Mbeumo assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Ipswich Town.

In a 2024-25 season already proven to be better than his 2023-24 campaign, Mbeumo enhanced the former further with its seventh assist, an improvement over six he logged in the latter. The attacking midfielder has 25 G/A, with 18 goals making up most of his contributions.