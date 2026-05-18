Bryan Mbeumo News: Nets controversial goal

Mbeumo scored one goal to go with six shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-2 win versus Nottingham Forest.

Mbuemo scored the final goal of the match for United Sunday, but in a controversial way, as he would handle the ball before scoring, later noted by the FA that it should've been disallowed. This does end a drought for the attacker, as his last goal came Feb 7, coming 12 games ago. He is up to double-digit goals this season, now with 13 goal contributions.