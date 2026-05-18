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Bryan Mbeumo News: Nets controversial goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Mbeumo scored one goal to go with six shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-2 win versus Nottingham Forest.

Mbuemo scored the final goal of the match for United Sunday, but in a controversial way, as he would handle the ball before scoring, later noted by the FA that it should've been disallowed. This does end a drought for the attacker, as his last goal came Feb 7, coming 12 games ago. He is up to double-digit goals this season, now with 13 goal contributions.

Bryan Mbeumo
Manchester United
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