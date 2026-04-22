Bryan Mbeumo News: On cold streak

Mbeumo was injured and subbed out in the 87th minute of Saturday's 1-0 victory over Chelsea. He had one cross (zero accurate) and one corner before exiting the match.

Mbeumo started on the right wing in Saturday's 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, playing 87 minutes before being replaced by Joshua Zirkzee but struggling to make any meaningful attacking contribution as his side defended deep for large spells and relied on a single Matheus Cunha strike for the victory. The Cameroonian winger did not register a shot or a chance created and delivered just one cross during the match. Mbeumo has now gone eight Premier League games without a goal, a significant drop in form for a player who scored nine times and recorded three assists across 28 appearances this season.