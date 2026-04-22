Bryan Mbeumo headshot

Bryan Mbeumo News: On cold streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 5:35am

Mbeumo was injured and subbed out in the 87th minute of Saturday's 1-0 victory over Chelsea. He had one cross (zero accurate) and one corner before exiting the match.

Mbeumo started on the right wing in Saturday's 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, playing 87 minutes before being replaced by Joshua Zirkzee but struggling to make any meaningful attacking contribution as his side defended deep for large spells and relied on a single Matheus Cunha strike for the victory. The Cameroonian winger did not register a shot or a chance created and delivered just one cross during the match. Mbeumo has now gone eight Premier League games without a goal, a significant drop in form for a player who scored nine times and recorded three assists across 28 appearances this season.

Bryan Mbeumo
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Mbeumo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Mbeumo See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
26 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
27 days ago
FPL GW31 Wildcard Team: Best Draft for Gameweek 31
SOC
FPL GW31 Wildcard Team: Best Draft for Gameweek 31
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
33 days ago