Bryan Mbeumo News: Scores to end season

Mbeumo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 win against Brighton.

Mbeumo's first season in Manchester was fine, but nothing more than fine. He scored 11 times and added three assists, but didn't come anywhere near the heights he reached with Brentford. It was still an excellent season for the team as a whole, and Mbeumo finished with two goals in the final two matches of the campaign, ending on a high note.