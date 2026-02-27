Bryan Mbeumo headshot

Bryan Mbeumo News: Trains ahead of Palace match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Mbuemo was back in training ahead of Sunday's match against Crystal Palace.

Mbuemo is looking to be an option again after limping off the field Monday, with the attacker already back in training Friday. This should leave him as an option after the slight scare, a good result for the club. He has started in their past six games, with Benjamin Sesko as a possible replacement if not fit enough to start.

