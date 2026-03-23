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Bryan Mbeumo News: Won't join Cameroon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Mbeumo will remain in Manchester during the international break and won't join Cameroon for international duty as a precaution, according to the club.

Mbeumo has been managing some muscle issues lately and has had his workload in training handled carefully. As a precaution, he will not link up with Cameroon over the international break after once again being subbed off before the end of Friday's match against the Cherries. That said, the forward is still expected to be fully fit for the April. 13 clash against Leeds United, according to reports, and the break should help him get all the way back up to speed.

Bryan Mbeumo
Manchester United
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