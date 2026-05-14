Bryan Ramirez News: Adds assist despite loss

Ramirez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 5-3 defeat versus Inter Miami CF.

Ramirez created three chances and added one assist during Wednesday's loss,but it wasn't enough to really make a difference in the match as Miami scored five. It's a nice offensive performance on the whole for Ramirez, but it wasn't good enough against and attack as elite as Miami's. Ramirez should have the chance to get involved in the attack more often in the coming weeks, especially against some teams further down the table.