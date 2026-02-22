Bryan Ramirez News: Assist in debut

Ramirez assisted once to go with nine crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Atlanta United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 26th minute.

Ramirez would debut Saturday and not only start, but play the full 90 minutes on the left. He would also earn an assist late into the game, finding Nick Hagglund for a goal in the 90th minute. He looks keen to be their starter on the left flank, especially if he produces at this level consistently.