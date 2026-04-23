Bryan Ramirez News: Set for return

Ramirez is no longer suspended and is an option for play again.

Ramirez already had to serve a ban due to yellow card accumulation, but is back as an option for play, needing to be a bit more cautious moving forward. The midfielder has been their starter on the left flank all season, not missing a start until the suspension. Therefore, he will likely find himself back in that role moving forward, bagging an assist this season but still without a goal.