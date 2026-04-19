Bryan Ramirez News: Set for suspension

Ramirez recorded two shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Chicago Fire. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Ramirez will miss his first match of the season as he is set for a one match ban. He's started all eight games for Cincinnati, assisting once while making 17 tackles, 16 clearances and 13 interceptions. In his absence, Kenji Mboma Dem is set to take his place in the midfield for Cincinnati.