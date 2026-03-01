Bryan Ramirez News: Solid in Saturday's loss

Ramirez had one shot (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Minnesota United.

Ramirez and Cincinnati were shut out Saturday, but he still managed to have a solid performance. He recorded five crosses, two of which were accurate, and put one shot on target in his 90 minutes of action. After assisting in his club debut last week, Ramirez has had an excellent start to his career with Cincinnati.